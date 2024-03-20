BREAKING: Klay Thompson's Updated Status For Warriors-Hornets Game

Klay Thompson has been ruled out for Friday's game.

On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors will face off against the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.

For the game, the Warriors will be without one of their best players, as four-time NBA Champion Klay Thompson has been ruled out.

Via The Golden State Warriors: "UPDATE: Klay Thompson is now out tonight with Right Knee Tendinitis.



Chris Paul will start in his place."

Thompson has been in the middle of a solid season with averages of 17.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 42.6% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 69 games.

The Warriors are the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 38-34 record in 72 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games and are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Most recently, the Warriors defeated the Orlando Magic (in Florida) by a score of 101-93.

Thompson had 15 points and two rebounds while shooting 6/13 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.

Following the Hornets, the Warriors will play their next game on Sunday evening when they visit the San Antonio Spurs.

On the road, they have gone 20-15 in 35 games played away from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Mar 27, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) drives to the

As for the Hornets, they enter the matchup as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-54 record in 72 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games.