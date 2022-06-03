Skip to main content

Klay Thomson's Great Quote After Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

Klay Thompson met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 120-108 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening at the Chase Center.  

The Warriros are now in an 0-1 hole, and afterwards the five-time NBA All-Star met with the media.  

"It's first to four, not first to one," Thompson said after the loss. "We all have been through situations like this, and we realize that it's gonna be very hard, and the best part about it is we have another opportunity Sunday." 

Game 2 will be on Sunday night back at the Chase Center, so the Warriors can either tie up the series at 1-1, or the Celtics can take a 2-0 lead with them back to Boston.  

The Celtics are in the Finals for the first time since the 2010 season when they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers. 

Meanwhile, the Warriors have been to the Finals in six of the last eight seasons. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18423676_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thomson's Great Quote After Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar59 seconds ago
USATSI_18423705_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After Game 1

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_18423688_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Bold Quote After Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar24 minutes ago
USATSI_18420400_168388303_lowres
News

Adam Silver Dismisses Rumors Pertaining To Possible NBA Expansion

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_8262528_168388303_lowres
News

Paul Pierce's Viral Tweet After The Celtics Won Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar11 hours ago
USATSI_17947077_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After Game 1

By Ben Stinar11 hours ago
USATSI_17245885_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet During The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_18422623_168388303_lowres
News

What Is Steph Curry Doing?

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_9906065_168388303_lowres
News

Jeremy Lin's Viral Tweet About Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago