Klay Thomson's Great Quote After Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

Klay Thompson met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 120-108 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening at the Chase Center.

The Warriros are now in an 0-1 hole, and afterwards the five-time NBA All-Star met with the media.

"It's first to four, not first to one," Thompson said after the loss. "We all have been through situations like this, and we realize that it's gonna be very hard, and the best part about it is we have another opportunity Sunday."

Game 2 will be on Sunday night back at the Chase Center, so the Warriors can either tie up the series at 1-1, or the Celtics can take a 2-0 lead with them back to Boston.

The Celtics are in the Finals for the first time since the 2010 season when they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have been to the Finals in six of the last eight seasons.

