Skip to main content

Knicks And Nuggets Starting Lineups

The New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets have announced their starting lineups.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Wednesday evening, the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets are facing off in Colorado. 

For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.    

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Reddish, Barrett, Randle, Hartenstein on Wednesday." 

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nuggets will start Murray, Caldwell-Pope, Porter Jr., Green, Jordan on Wednesday."  

The Knicks are playing the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City (118-111) on Tuesday evening. 

They are 7-7 in their first 14 games, which has them tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.  

On the road, they have a 3-4 record in the seven games that they have played away from Madison Square Garden.   

In their win over the Jazz, Jalen Brunson led the way with 25 points, three rebounds and eight assists.

As for the Nuggets, they enter the night as one of the best teams in the entire NBA. 

They are 9-4 in their first 13 games, which has them a half-game behind Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers for the first seed in the Western Conference. 

Against the Knicks, they will be without their best player Nikola Jokic (health and safety protocols) and critical role player Aaron Gordon (non-COVID illness). 

They have a perfect 4-0 record at home, so they will be looking to keep that streak alive. 

Last season, the Knicks missed the postseason, while the Nuggets lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. 

USATSI_16005468_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks And Nuggets Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17673170_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors And Suns Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19446870_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: LaMelo Ball Injured In Pacers-Hornets Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19265654_168388303_lowres
News

Photo Of Giannis Antetokounmpo Getting Dunked On Going Viral

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19273064_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors And Suns Updated Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17335483_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Chris Paul's Finalized Injury Status For Warriors-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19121457_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls And Pelicans Starting Lineups And Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18262062_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs And Bucks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17088104_168388303_lowres
News

Celtics And Hawks Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar