Knicks And Nuggets Starting Lineups

On Wednesday evening, the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets are facing off in Colorado.

For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Reddish, Barrett, Randle, Hartenstein on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nuggets will start Murray, Caldwell-Pope, Porter Jr., Green, Jordan on Wednesday."

The Knicks are playing the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City (118-111) on Tuesday evening.

They are 7-7 in their first 14 games, which has them tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

On the road, they have a 3-4 record in the seven games that they have played away from Madison Square Garden.

In their win over the Jazz, Jalen Brunson led the way with 25 points, three rebounds and eight assists.

As for the Nuggets, they enter the night as one of the best teams in the entire NBA.

They are 9-4 in their first 13 games, which has them a half-game behind Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers for the first seed in the Western Conference.

Against the Knicks, they will be without their best player Nikola Jokic (health and safety protocols) and critical role player Aaron Gordon (non-COVID illness).

They have a perfect 4-0 record at home, so they will be looking to keep that streak alive.

Last season, the Knicks missed the postseason, while the Nuggets lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.