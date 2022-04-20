Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted About Jimmy Butler During Game 2
Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet about Jimmy Butler during Game 2 between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks.
The Miami Heat are hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday evening for Game 2 in Florida, and during the game Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet about Jimmy Butler.
Kuzma's tweet: "Jimmy Butler could care less about his numbers he’s all about the Ws but he could 25 a night if he wanted too. Respect"
The Washington Wizards did not qualify for the postseason, but Kuzma did win an NBA Championship in 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers.
