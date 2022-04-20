Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted About Jimmy Butler During Game 2

Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet about Jimmy Butler during Game 2 between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday evening for Game 2 in Florida, and during the game Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet about Jimmy Butler.

Kuzma's tweet: "Jimmy Butler could care less about his numbers he’s all about the Ws but he could 25 a night if he wanted too. Respect"

The Washington Wizards did not qualify for the postseason, but Kuzma did win an NBA Championship in 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Related stories on NBA basketball