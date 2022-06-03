Skip to main content

VIRAL: Kyle Kuzma And Alex Caruso's Twitter Exchange

Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet about the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors, and Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso had a hilarious reply. The two were teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Thursday evening, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet about the Boston Celtics during the NBA Finals. 

Alex Caruso then commented on the post, and his comment got nearly 5,000 likes. 

Kuzma's tweet: "Boston fuego muchooo"

Caruso's comment: "Bro just bc you’re living in Miami rn doesn’t mean u know Spanish"

Kuzma then responded to Caruso's comment. 

Kuzma's response: "Damn homie lol"

The two players were on the Los Angeles Lakers together for several years, and they won the NBA Championship in 2020.

Now, Caruso is on the Chicago Bulls and Kuzma is on the Washington Wizards. 

The Wizards did not make the 2022 playoffs, while the Bulls lost in the first-round in five games to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. 

As for the Finals, the Celtics won Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors by a score of 120-108. 

They now have a 1-0 lead in the series, and Game 2 of the Finals will take place on Sunday night. 

