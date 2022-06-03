Kyle Kuzma's Viral Tweet About The Boston Celtics
On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics stunned the Golden State Warriors on the road in Game 1 of the NBA Finals at the Chase Center in California.
The Celtics won the game by a score of 120-108 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet about the Celtics during the evening.
Kuzma's tweet: "Boston fuego muchooo"
The Celtics had trailed by double-digits entering the fourth quarter, but they roared back to win the final period by a score of 40-16.
Game 2 of the series will be played on Sunday night back at the Chase Center, and the Celtics will look to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the series before heading home to Boston for Games 3 and 4.
Kuzma and the Wizards failed to qualify for the postseason, but the star forward is an NBA Champion.
In 2020, he helped lead the Los Angeles Lakers to the title over the Miami Heat.
