Skip to main content

Kyle Kuzma's Viral Tweet About The Boston Celtics

Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet about the Boston Celtics, who won Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday evening.

On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics stunned the Golden State Warriors on the road in Game 1 of the NBA Finals at the Chase Center in California.  

The Celtics won the game by a score of 120-108 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.  

Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet about the Celtics during the evening. 

Kuzma's tweet: "Boston fuego muchooo" 

The Celtics had trailed by double-digits entering the fourth quarter, but they roared back to win the final period by a score of 40-16.  

Game 2 of the series will be played on Sunday night back at the Chase Center, and the Celtics will look to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the series before heading home to Boston for Games 3 and 4. 

Kuzma and the Wizards failed to qualify for the postseason, but the star forward is an NBA Champion. 

In 2020, he helped lead the Los Angeles Lakers to the title over the Miami Heat. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17909847_168388303_lowres
News

Kyle Kuzma's Viral Tweet About The Boston Celtics

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_18423694_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Finals: What Celtics Game 1 Victory Against Golden State Means For Rest Of Series

By Brett Siegel48 minutes ago
USATSI_18425611_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jayson Tatum Posted To His Instagram Story After Game 1

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18425601_168388303_lowres
News

Photo Of 3 Celebrities At Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18425604_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jayson Tatum Said After Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18423676_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thomson's Great Quote After Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18423705_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After Game 1

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18423688_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Bold Quote After Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18420400_168388303_lowres
News

Adam Silver Dismisses Rumors Pertaining To Possible NBA Expansion

By Brett Siegel6 hours ago