Skip to main content

Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted During The Hawks-Heat Game

Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet during Game 1 between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks on Sunday afternoon.

The Miami Heat crushed the Atlanta Hawks by a score of 115-91 on Sunday afternoon in Florida to take a 1-0 lead in the series.  

During the game, Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet about the Heat. 

Kuzma's tweet said: "Miami got them dogs"

The Wizards did not qualify for the postseason this year, but Kuzma did win an NBA Championship with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 in the NBA's bubble in Florida. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17909847_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted During The Hawks-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar34 seconds ago
USATSI_17581336_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Chicago Bulls And Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports For Game 1

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_17868072_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Ben Simmons Dunked On Saturday?

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_17778079_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Kyrie Irving's Pre-Game Outfit Before The Nets Played The Celtics

By Ben Stinar12 minutes ago
USATSI_17902734_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said About Kyrie Irving Before The Nets Played The Celtics

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_18106478_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: You Won't Believe What The Celtics Put On The Jumbotron For Game 1

By Ben Stinar21 minutes ago
USATSI_17843927_168388303_lowres
News

Nets And Celtics Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar45 minutes ago
USATSI_17088104_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets And Celtics Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar45 minutes ago
USATSI_16243198_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Final Injury Reports For Heat And Hawks

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago