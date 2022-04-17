Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted During The Hawks-Heat Game

Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet during Game 1 between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks on Sunday afternoon.

The Miami Heat crushed the Atlanta Hawks by a score of 115-91 on Sunday afternoon in Florida to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

During the game, Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet about the Heat.

Kuzma's tweet said: "Miami got them dogs"

The Wizards did not qualify for the postseason this year, but Kuzma did win an NBA Championship with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 in the NBA's bubble in Florida.

