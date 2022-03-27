Here's What Kyle Lowry Said After The Heat Lost To The Nets

The Brooklyn Nets crushed the Miami Heat 110-95 in Florida in Saturday evening, and the loss was the Heat's fourth straight, which also dropped them from the first seed in the Eastern Conference to the second seed.

After the game, six-time NBA All-Star Kyle Lowry spoke to the media, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Suns.

Lowry finished the loss with 12 points, one rebound, one assist and one steal.

The Heat are now 47-28, while the Nets improved to 39-35.

The Related stories on NBA basketball