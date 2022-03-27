Skip to main content
Here's What Kyle Lowry Said After The Heat Lost To The Nets

Here's What Kyle Lowry Said After The Heat Lost To The Nets

Kyle Lowry spoke to the media after the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Miami Heat on Saturday evening.

Kyle Lowry spoke to the media after the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Miami Heat on Saturday evening.

The Brooklyn Nets crushed the Miami Heat 110-95 in Florida in Saturday evening, and the loss was the Heat's fourth straight, which also dropped them from the first seed in the Eastern Conference to the second seed.  

After the game, six-time NBA All-Star Kyle Lowry spoke to the media, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Suns. 

Lowry finished the loss with 12 points, one rebound, one assist and one steal. 

The Heat are now 47-28, while the Nets improved to 39-35.  

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17944636_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyle Lowry Said After The Heat Lost To The Nets

By Ben Stinar47 seconds ago
USATSI_17973489_168388303_lowres
News

Everyone Is Talking About Andre Drummond's Play In The Nets-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_16948335_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pistons Injury Report Against The Knicks

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_17245885_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Beat The Heat

By Ben Stinar37 minutes ago
USATSI_17910800_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Injury Status For Warriors-Wizards Game

By Ben Stinar45 minutes ago
USATSI_17441244_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Warriors-Wizards Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17934359_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Kuzma's Status For Warriors-Wizards Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17536292_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Pistons

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17554777_168388303_lowres
News

What Kyrie Irving Said Has Fans Speculating History Is Repeating Itself

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago