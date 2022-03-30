WATCH: Kyrie Irving's Ridiculous Move In Pistons-Nets Game
Kyrie Irving had a great play in Tuesday's game between the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets.
The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday evening at Barclays Center, and during the game Kyrie Irving had a ridiculous move that can be seen in the clip that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.
This is Irving's second home game of the 2021-22 NBA season, since New York City lifted the vaccine mandate for performers and pro athletes.
