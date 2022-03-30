Skip to main content
WATCH: Kyrie Irving's Ridiculous Move In Pistons-Nets Game

WATCH: Kyrie Irving's Ridiculous Move In Pistons-Nets Game

Kyrie Irving had a great play in Tuesday's game between the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets.

Kyrie Irving had a great play in Tuesday's game between the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday evening at Barclays Center, and during the game Kyrie Irving had a ridiculous move that can be seen in the clip that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.  

This is Irving's second home game of the 2021-22 NBA season, since New York City lifted the vaccine mandate for performers and pro athletes.   

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17987313_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Kyrie Irving's Ridiculous Move In Pistons-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar24 seconds ago
USATSI_17987332_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo Dunks On Joel Embiid

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_17449364_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Utah Jazz's Injury Report Against The Los Angeles Clippers

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_15426394_168388303_lowres
News

Nets And Pistons Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar57 minutes ago
USATSI_17667292_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Status For Pistons-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17868446_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Pistons

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17581336_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17214027_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Finalized Injury Report Against The Wizards

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16841456_168388303_lowres
News

Bulls And Wizards Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago