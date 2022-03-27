Kyrie Irving's Status For Hornets-Nets Game In Brooklyn
Kyrie Irving is not on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets. Irving will be playing in his first game at home of the 2021-22 NBA season.
The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center on Sunday evening, and for the game Kyrie Irving is not on the injury report.
Therefore, Irving will be playing in his first home game of the 2021-22 NBA season.
Irving had previously only been eligible to play in road games due to being unvaccinated.
However, the mandate has been lifted for pro athletes and performers (see tweet below from Bleacher Report).
The Nets come into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-35 record in the 74 games that they have played this season.
