Skip to main content
Kyrie Irving's Status For Hornets-Nets Game In Brooklyn

Kyrie Irving's Status For Hornets-Nets Game In Brooklyn

Kyrie Irving is not on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets. Irving will be playing in his first game at home of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Kyrie Irving is not on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets. Irving will be playing in his first game at home of the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center on Sunday evening, and for the game Kyrie Irving is not on the injury report.  

Therefore, Irving will be playing in his first home game of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Irving had previously only been eligible to play in road games due to being unvaccinated.  

However, the mandate has been lifted for pro athletes and performers (see tweet below from Bleacher Report).   

The Nets come into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-35 record in the 74 games that they have played this season. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17606198_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Status For Hornets-Nets Game In Brooklyn

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17945421_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_17950393_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Julius Randle's Updated Status For Knicks-Pistons Game

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_15441579_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brandon Ingram's Status For Lakers-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_8853114_168388303_lowres
News

Former Bucks Star Reportedly Signs With Utah Jazz

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16088217_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves And Celtics Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17903251_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After The Grizzlies Beat The Bucks

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17944636_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyle Lowry Said After The Heat Lost To The Nets

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17973489_168388303_lowres
News

Everyone Is Talking About Andre Drummond's Play In The Nets-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago