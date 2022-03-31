Kyrie Irving's Status For Bucks-Nets Game

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in New York at Barclays Center on Thursday evening, and for the game they will have their superstar Kyrie Irving available.

Irving is not on the injury report (see tweet below), and he is now eligible to play in home games.

The former Duke star had originally began playing this season as a part-time player; only allowed to play in road games.

However, the city of New York lifted their vaccine mandate for performers and pro athletes earlier this month.

Therefore, this will be Irving's third home game of the season.

