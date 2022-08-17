Kyrie Irving Just Tweeted Something On Tuesday Night

On Tuesday night, Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet.

Irving: "To all Ancestors in the God realm, Ase. A11Even"

Irving is coming off playing his 11th season in the NBA, and the 29-year-old averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest.

The Nets had been seen as a contender to win the NBA Championship, but they finished as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

They beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament, so they did make the NBA Playoffs.

However, they were swept in the first-round by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

Therefore, they went from preseason contenders to winning zero playoff games in 2022.

Irving signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, and he formed an All-Star duo with Kevin Durant.

Durant did not play in the first season due to injury, but he has played in each of the last two seasons.

In the three seasons that Irving has played in Brooklyn, they have won just one playoff series.

In 2021, they beat the Celtics in the first-round, but lost in a Game 7 to the Milwaukee Bucks on their home floor in Brooklyn at Barclays Center in the second-round.

Unfortunately, Irving got hurt in that series, and Durant and James Harden couldn't get the job done in Game 7.

Prior to the Nets, Irving was the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Duke, and he has played for the Cavs and Celtics.