Kyrie Irving Makes Brooklyn Nets History On Saturday Night

On Saturday night, the Brooklyn Nets defeated the New York Knicks 122-115 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Kyrie Irving was brilliant, finishing the night with 32 points, six rebounds and nine assists in 41 minutes of playing time.

During the game, he also made Nets' franchise history, as he has now had six straight games of scoring 30+ points.

Via NBA History: "Kyrie Irving has set a Nets NBA franchise record with 6 consecutive 30+ point games."

Irving has had to carry a massive load lately, because 13-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant has missed the last nine games.

With the victory over the Knicks, the Nets are now 30-19 in 49 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 5.0 games behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed (and a two-games behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the third seed).

At home, the Nets are 14-8 in 22 games.

Irving is in his fourth season with the organization, and they have only won just one playoff series in that time span.

That said, they appear to be on a good track to make a deep playoff run in 2023.

Irving is averaging 27.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 38 games.

He is also shooting 48.7% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range.

The Nets will play their next game on Monday night when they host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at Barclays Center.