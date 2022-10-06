Kyrie Irving's Status For Nets-Heat Game

The Brooklyn Nets will play their second preseason game of the year on Thursday evening when they host the Miami Heat at Barclays Center in New York.

They got blown out (127-108) earlier in the week by the Philadelphia 76ers, so they head into the night 0-1.

For the game, they will be without Kyrie Irving, who has been ruled out after his wife gave birth on Tuesday.

Alex Schiffer of The Athletic: "Steve Nash said Joe Harris and Kyrie Irving are both out tonight against the Heat. Irving's wife gave birth on Tuesday."

Irving played in their first preseason game on Monday and put up nine points, four rebounds and four assists in 19 minutes of playing time.

For a team that is loaded with stars and veterans (like the Nets), the preseason is typically meaningless.

However, this group has not spent much time together on the floor.

Monday was the first time Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant and Irving have all played together in an NBA game.

After the Heat, the Nets will play two more preseason games against the Milwaukee Bucks (on the road) and Minnesota Timberwolves (on the road).

They will then begin their regular season on Oct. 19 when they host Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Last season, the Nets were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and had to play in the play-in tournament just to make the NBA Playoffs.

They ended up getting swept by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the first round, which was a significant disappointment.