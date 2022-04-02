Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Saturday Before The Nets Play The Hawks
Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet on Saturday morning before the Brooklyn Nets play the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia.
The Brooklyn Nets are in Georgia to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday evening, and on the morning of the game Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet.
The tweet from the superstar guard can be seen in the post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.
Irving is having a remarkable season with averages of 26.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.
He is also shooting an outstanding 47.4% from the field and 41.8% from the three-point line.
The Nets enter Saturday as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-37 record in the 77 games that they have played.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.