Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Saturday Before The Nets Play The Hawks

Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet on Saturday morning before the Brooklyn Nets play the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia.

The Brooklyn Nets are in Georgia to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday evening, and on the morning of the game Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet.   

The tweet from the superstar guard can be seen in the post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.  

Irving is having a remarkable season with averages of 26.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.  

He is also shooting an outstanding 47.4% from the field and 41.8% from the three-point line.

The Nets enter Saturday as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-37 record in the 77 games that they have played.  

