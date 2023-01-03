Kyrie Irving's Shocking Highlight Had The Arena In Awe

Kyrie Irving had an incredible highlight during Monday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets.

On Monday evening, the Brooklyn Nets are hosting the San Antonio Spurs at Barclays Center in New York.

Kyrie Irving is known for being one of the most exciting players in the history of the NBA.

He has elite handles and an unbelievable ability to finish around the rim.

However, during Monday's game, he did something out of the ordinary.

Yuta Watanabe missed a mid-range jump shot, and Irving came in and had an extraordinary put-back dunk.

The highlight is going viral on Twitter, and everyone in the arena was in awe of the play (including all of the Nets players on the bench).

Irving and the Nets are the hottest team in the NBA right now, and they came into the night in the middle of an 11-game winning streak.

After starting out the season 1-5, they are now 24-12 in 36 games and the second seed in the Eastern Conference (1.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed).

Irving is averaging 26.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest in 26 games.

The NBA Champion point guard is also shooting 49.1% from the field and 36.5% from the three-point range.

He is in his fourth season with the Nets, and in that span, they have only won one playoff series.

However, they have a roster that is more than capable of winning the 2023 NBA Championship.

Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons make up 22 NBA All-Star appearances and three NBA Championships.

Following the game against the Spurs, the Nets will visit the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Illinois on Wednesday night.