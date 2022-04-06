Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Beat The Rockets
Kyrie Irving spoke to reporters after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Houston Rockets.
The Brooklyn Nets beat the Houston Rockets on Tuesday evening by a score of 118-105.
Kyrie Irving went off for 42 points, three rebounds and six assists in the win.
The clip of the former Duke star talking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below form the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.
The Nets improved to 41-38 in the 79 games that they have played in so far this season.
They are the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.
