Kyrie Irving's Interesting Quote After The Nets Beat The Knicks

Kyrie Irving's Interesting Quote About 2019 Free Agency After The Nets Beat The Knicks
Kyrie Irving spoke to reporters after the Brooklyn Nets beat the New York Knicks on Wednesday evening.
The Brooklyn Nets beat the New York Knicks by a score of 110-98 at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday evening in Manhattan, and after the game Kyrie Irving spoke to reporters.
Irving spoke about how he and Kevin Durant had the chance to sign with the New York Knicks in the summer of 2019, but chose the Nets.
The clip of Irving speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from SNY's Nets Videos.
Irving finished the win with 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
The Nets improved to 42-38 in the 80 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
