Here's What Kyrie Irving Said About The Boston Fans After Game 1
Kyrie Irving spoke to reporters after the Brooklyn Nets lost Game 1 to the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon.
The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 115-114 on Sunday afternoon, and the game was a thriller.
The Nets stormed back to take a late lead, while the Celtics won the game on a buzzer beater.
Kyrie Irving erupted for 39 points, six rebounds and five assists, and he was definitely hearing it from the crowd (he used to play the Celtics for two seasons before the Nets).
Afterwards, he was asked about the fans.
The Nets now trail the Celtics 1-0 in the series, and they will have another chance to grab a game on the road on Wednesday evening.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.