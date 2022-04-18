Here's What Kyrie Irving Said About The Boston Fans After Game 1

Kyrie Irving spoke to reporters after the Brooklyn Nets lost Game 1 to the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon.

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 115-114 on Sunday afternoon, and the game was a thriller.

The Nets stormed back to take a late lead, while the Celtics won the game on a buzzer beater.

Kyrie Irving erupted for 39 points, six rebounds and five assists, and he was definitely hearing it from the crowd (he used to play the Celtics for two seasons before the Nets).

Afterwards, he was asked about the fans.

The Nets now trail the Celtics 1-0 in the series, and they will have another chance to grab a game on the road on Wednesday evening.

