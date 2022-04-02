Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets lost a thriller to the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 120-119 on Thursday evening in New York at Barclays Center.

Kyrie Irving had 25 points in the loss, and afterwards he spoke to reporters.

One clip of what Irving said postgame can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.

The Nets fell to 40-37 in the 77 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

