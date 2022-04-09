Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Beat The Cavs

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 118-107 on Friday evening at Barclays Center, and after the game Kyrie Irving spoke to reporters.

Irving and Kevin Durant went to the podium together, and a clip of what was said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of YES Network.

Irving finished the win with 18 points, six rebounds and eight assists, while the Nets improved to 43-38.

The Nets are currently the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

