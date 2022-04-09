Skip to main content
Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Beat The Cavs

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Beat The Cavs

Kyrie Irving spoke to the media after the Brooklyn Nets beat Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday evening.

Kyrie Irving spoke to the media after the Brooklyn Nets beat Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday evening.

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 118-107 on Friday evening at Barclays Center, and after the game Kyrie Irving spoke to reporters.    

Irving and Kevin Durant went to the podium together, and a clip of what was said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of YES Network.   

Irving finished the win with 18 points, six rebounds and eight assists, while the Nets improved to 43-38.

The Nets are currently the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18047804_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Beat The Cavs

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_16843197_168388303_lowres
Injuries

De'Aaron Fox's Status For Kings-Clippers Game

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_17358078_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Injury Status For Warriors-Spurs Game

By Ben Stinar20 minutes ago
USATSI_16916108_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pacers Injury Report Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar24 minutes ago
USATSI_17903245_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Current Injury Status For Pelicans-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar29 minutes ago
USATSI_18028193_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Pistons

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_17843926_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The Cavs

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_18047612_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Beat The Cavs

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_17843927_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Kevin Durant's Huge Block On Darius Garland

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago