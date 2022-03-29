Kyrie Irving's Status For Pistons-Nets Game

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will have Kyrie Irving available and in the starting lineup.

The superstar guard is not on the injury report, and he is now eligible to play in home games.

Prior to last week, he had been not been eligible to play in any games at home due to the vaccine mandate.

However, New York City lifted their mandate for performers and athletes, and Irving made his home debut against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday in Brooklyn.

