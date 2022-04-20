WATCH: Viral Incident Between Kyrie Irving And Boston Fans
Kyrie Irving was being heckled by Boston Celtics fans during Game 1, and he was caught on video giving them the middle finger.
The Brooklyn Nets lost a heartbreaker on Sunday afternoon in Boston against the Celtics when Jayson Tatum hit a buzzer beater to win 115-114 and take a 1-0 series lead.
During the game, Kyrie Irving had been getting heckled by Boston fans all day (he used to play for the Celtics), and at one point he was caught on video giving the middle finger to fans.
Game 2 will be played on Wednesday evening once again in Massachusetts, and the following two games will be played at Barclays Center in New York.
Irving was fined $50,000 by the NBA for some of the incidents that took place during Sunday afternoon.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.