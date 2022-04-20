Skip to main content

WATCH: Viral Incident Between Kyrie Irving And Boston Fans

Kyrie Irving was being heckled by Boston Celtics fans during Game 1, and he was caught on video giving them the middle finger.

The Brooklyn Nets lost a heartbreaker on Sunday afternoon in Boston against the Celtics when Jayson Tatum hit a buzzer beater to win 115-114 and take a 1-0 series lead. 

During the game, Kyrie Irving had been getting heckled by Boston fans all day (he used to play for the Celtics), and at one point he was caught on video giving the middle finger to fans.  

Game 2 will be played on Wednesday evening once again in Massachusetts, and the following two games will be played at Barclays Center in New York. 

Irving was fined $50,000 by the NBA for some of the incidents that took place during Sunday afternoon.

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18028456_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks And Bulls Latest Injury Reports For Game 2

By Ben Stinar30 seconds ago
USATSI_17667292_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Viral Incident Between Kyrie Irving And Boston Fans

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17898209_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry's Status For Game 3 Of Warriors-Nuggets

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_17909437_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Game 3 In Utah

By Ben Stinar12 minutes ago
USATSI_17843453_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets And Celtics Latest Injury Reports For Game 2

By Ben Stinar24 minutes ago
USATSI_18117815_168388303_lowres
News

3 Key Takeaways From Pelicans Game 2 Victory Over Suns

By Brett Siegel35 minutes ago
USATSI_17956348_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Massive Injury Update On Devin Booker

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18059905_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Jamal Murray's Injury Status For Game 3 Of Warriors-Nuggets Series

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17514692_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andre Iguodala's Status For Warriors-Nuggets Game 3

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago