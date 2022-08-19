LaMarcus Aldridge Remains An Unrestricted Free Agent This NBA Offseason

As the NBA offseason chugs along towards training camps, which are set to begin near the end of September league-wide, teams are filling out the back ends of their rosters.

Many teams are mainly adding players on training camp invite types of deals, but there are still some teams who have yet to reach their 15-man roster mark for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

While he has received little interest this offseason as an unrestricted free agent, seven-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA big man LaMarcus Aldridge remains available.

Aldridge, 37, is nearing the end of the line in what has been a likely Hall-of-Fame career. Finishing up his 16th season in the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets this past year, Aldridge was one of the better low-post threats in the league during his prime and he resides third all-time in scoring in Portland Trail Blazers history.

Averaging over 20.0 points per game seven different seasons and amassing 20,000 points for his career, LaMarcus Aldridge will go down as one of the better players in the league during the 2010s generation when he is ready to call it quits and retire.

Already retiring once in April 2021 due to health concerns arising from an irregular heartbeat, Aldridge did receive medical clearance to return to the court for the Nets in September 2021, which is why he played this past season.

Dealing with some on-and-off again injuries, Aldridge only managed to play in 47 games for Brooklyn this past year, averaging 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and shooting 55.0% from the floor.

Still a mid-range threat offensively and someone who understands the game at an extremely high level, LaMarcus Aldridge could be a very valuable bench player for a championship caliber team to explore adding before the start of the 2022-23 season.

However, should he remain unsigned, it would not be surprising to see the veteran officially announce his retirement from the league, possibly promoting the Portland Trail Blazers to retire his number in the near future.