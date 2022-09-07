Skip to main content
LaMelo Ball's NBA 2K23 Rating Revealed

LaMelo Ball's NBA 2K23 Rating Revealed

Charlotte Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball is ranked as an 87 overall in NBA 2K23.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

LaMelo Ball is coming off of a fantastic sophomore season in the NBA. 

The third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft was an All-Star at just 20-years-old, and he helped the Hornets go 43-39.  

Ball averaged 20.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest in 75 regular season games. 

Clearly, he is one of the best young players in the entire NBA. 

The new NBA 2K23 video game is coming out on Friday, and Ball is officially ranked as an 87 overall. 

For such a young player, who has never made the NBA Playoffs, the ranking is definitely high.  

That being said, he is a very talented player, and if he were not on the Hornets, they would have won nowhere near 40 games last season.  

Another reason he could be ranked so high is that he will probably have an even better season this year. 

In August, he turned 21-years-old, and he is the face of the franchise, so this is his team to be the star of. 

The Hornets made the play-in tournament in back-to-back seasons, but in 2021 they were blown out by the Indiana Pacers, and in 2022 they were blown out by the Atlanta Hawks.  

They last made the NBA Playoffs during the 2016 season, which was way before Ball had been drafted. 

With the way that their roster currently stands, it will be tough for them to get in the playoffs this season. 

However, if Ball turns into a legitimate top-25 player in the NBA than anything can happen. 

It's safe to say that he has the potential to carry them to a top-eight seed in the Eastern Conference.

USATSI_18040425_168388303_lowres
News

LaMelo Ball's NBA 2K23 Rating Revealed

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16909666_168388303_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets Officially Sign Markieff Morris To Minimum Contract

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_9801618_168388303_lowres
News

Video Of Russell Westbrook And Patrick Beverley Going Viral

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17082861_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: It's Time For One Of These Two Teams To Sign Carmelo Anthony

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17967176_168388303_lowres
News

Jordan Clarkson Trade Scenarios That Could Develop Following Donovan Mitchell's Departure

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17378220_168388303_lowres (1)
News

DeMar DeRozan And Zach LaVine's NBA 2K23 Ratings Revealed

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17481681_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's NBA 2K23 Rating Revealed

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16965283_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Kevin Durant Doesn't Agree With His NBA 2K23 Rating

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17835873_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Philadelphia 76ers To Sign Montrezl Harrell

By Brett Siegel