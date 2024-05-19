Aces' Kelsey Plum on Kate Martin's Performance in Win Over Sparks: 'I Love That Kid'
Las Vegas Aces rookie Kate Martin continues to make the most of her opportunities in the WNBA. On Saturday, the former Iowa star received major praise from teammate and league veteran Kelsey Plum duirng an in-game interview as the Aces battled the Los Angeles Sparks.
Martin came off the bench to give the Aces 26 important minutes in an 89-82 victory to improve to 2-0 on the season. The rookie finished the game with five rebounds, three points and two assists and a block.
Before the start of the fourth quarter, Plum was asked about the production the team was getting from its bench. She kept it pretty simple when talking about Martin.
"Kate 'Money' Martin. I love that kid," Plum said.
Saturday marked the first time in the regular season that Martin has seen the floor. She did not play in the opener against the Mercury, a game the Aces won 89-80.
Martin was selected by Las Vegas in the second round of the 2024 WNBA Draft. It didn't take long for her skills to impress Plum or coach Becky Hammon.
"Kate Martin is awesome. Kate Martin picks up things so quickly, she's an amazing sponge," Plum said. "I think Becky nicknamed her Kate 'Money' Martin. I think that's gonna stick.
"And when I say 'money,' it's not just about scoring and stuff, she's just in the right place at the right time. She just makes people better. And that's what Becky values, that's what our coaching staff values and that's why she's gonna be a great asset to our team."
Just making a WNBA roster is a significant accomplishment in the WNBA. But Martin is already making a great impact for the back-to-back league champions.
Las Vegas is back in action on Tuesday, playing the Mercury at 10 p.m. ET.