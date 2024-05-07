Las Vegas Aces Star Kelsey Plum Praises Rookie Kate Martin: 'She Makes People Better'
It certainly sounds like Kate Martin has a bright future in the WNBA. That's according to Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum, who praised the former Iowa standout in a recent Zoom interview with reporters.
Martin, a second-round selection by the Aces in the 2024 WNBA Draft, has been playing for a roster spot ever since hearing her name called in mid-April. It sounds like she's made quite the impression on Plum, a two-time WNBA All-Star and two-time champion in the league.
The former Hawkeye is also making an impression on coach Becky Hammon.
"Kate Martin is awesome. Kate Martin picks up things so quickly, she's an amazing sponge," Plum said. "I think Becky nicknamed her Kate 'Money' Martin. I think that's gonna stick.
"And when I say 'money,' it's not just about scoring and stuff, she's just in the right place at the right time. She just makes people better. And that's what Becky values, that's what our coaching staff values and that's why she's gonna be a great asset to our team."
Martin played at Iowa from 2019-24, helping lead the Hawkeyes to three Big Ten Tournament titles and a pair of NCAA national championship game appearances. She had the best season of her career in 2023-24, averaging 13.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
Martin survived another round of team cuts, putting her closer to earning a roster spot with the Aces for the regular season. Las Vegas doesn't have a preseason game until Saturday, May 11, playing the Peurto Rico National Team.
As for Martin, her goal is simple: Put everything she has on the court every single rep.
"I'm not trying to prove anything, I'm trying to be myself," she said, "give my best effort every single rep."