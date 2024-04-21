BREAKING: LeBron James And Anthony Davis' Final Status For Lakers-Nuggets Game
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Nuggets for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series (in Denver).
For the game, the Lakers will have their two best players in the starting lineup, as LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both available.
The two superstars had been listed as probable.
Via Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation: "As if there was any doubt… Anthony Davis (low back soreness) and LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Denver."
James turned 39 in December but is still among the best players in the NBA and averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Davis also had another impressive year with averages of 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field and 27.1% from the three-point range in 76 games.
The Lakers had an up-and-down year but were able to finish with a 47-35 record.
They defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament to secure the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
Last season, the Lakers were swept by the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.
As for the Nuggets, they are coming off another fantastic regular season where they were the second seed with a 57-25 record.
Last year, they won the 2023 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat (in five games).
Game 2 of the series with the Lakers will be on Monday (also in Denver).