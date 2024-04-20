LeBron James' Current Injury Status For Lakers-Nuggets Game
UPDATE: LeBron James is available (h/t Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation).
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the Nuggets in Denver for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Lakers have listed four-time NBA Champion LeBron James as probable on the injury report, so he should be available.
Via Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet: "As expected for Game 1, with LeBron and AD both probable, and the same 4 guys out."
James is 39 but had another incredible regular season with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
The Lakers are the seventh seed in the Western Conference (after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament).
They finished the season with a 47-35 record.
James is in his sixth season playing for Los Angeles.
They have made the NBA playoffs four times in that span and won the 2020 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
Last season, the Lakers lost to the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals (in four games).
As for the Nuggets, they have had another outstanding year and are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They are coming off a year where they won the 2023 NBA Championship.
Game 2 of the series will be on Monday evening (also in Denver).
At home, the Nuggets are 33-8 in 41 games, while the Lakers are 19-21 in 40 games on the road.