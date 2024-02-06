LeBron James' Huge Dunk Went Viral In Lakers-Hornets Game

UPDATE: LeBron James had another big dunk in the same quarter.

On Monday evening, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.

During the first half, the four-time NBA Champion had a big highlight.

James drove to the basket and finished off a massive slam dunk (plus the foul).

James is 39 years old but still remains one of the most exciting players in the league and is capable of these kinds of highlights nearly every single night.

He entered the matchup with averages of 24.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 45 games.

The Lakers are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 26-25 record in 51 games.

They have been playing better as of late and are 6-4 over their last ten games (and in the middle of a two-game winning streak).

Most recently, the Lakers beat the New York Knicks (in Manhattan) by a score of 113-105.

James led the team with 24 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block while shooting 10/19 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.

Following the Hornets, the Lakers will return home to host Nikola Jokic and the NBA Champion Denver Nuggets on Thursday evening in Los Angeles.

As for the Hornets, they are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 10-38 record in 48 games.