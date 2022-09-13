LeBron James Makes An Inspirational Post

Skip to main content
Recently, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made an inspirational post to Instagram. James is entering his 20th season in the NBA, and has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers in addition to the Lakers.
On Tuesday, September 13, the 2023 NBA season is just 35 days away from tipping off. 

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will visit Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the second game of opening night (the Boston Celtics will host the Philadelphia 76ers in the first game on the east coast). 

Curry and the Warriors are fresh off winning their fourth title in the last eight seasons, so going up against James and the Lakers will be a must-watch event. 

Recently, James made an inspirational post to Instagram with a quote from Theodore Roosevelt, and his post is going viral. 

James captioned his post with ten photos: "It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat." - Theodore Roosevelt “The Man In The Arena” 

The post from James has over 1.5 million likes and over 7,000 comments. 

James is one of the most followed people on Instagram in the world, as he has over 130 million followers on the platform. 

He is arguably the most criticized player ever to play the game of basketball, so this is an excellent quote that sends a strong message to his fans. 

The 37-year-old is entering his 20th season in the NBA next year, and in December, he will turn 38. 

Yet, even at his age, he is still one of the best ten players in the NBA and is coming off a season where he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

The four-time NBA Champion is entering his fifth season in Los Angeles, and he has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers (two times). 

