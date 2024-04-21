LeBron James Reveals What The Los Angeles Lakers Need To Do Better
On Saturday evening, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Denver Nuggets (in Colorado) for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
The Lakers got off to a good start (led by James), but ended up losing by a score of 114-103.
James finished his night with 27 points, six rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block while shooting 10/16 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the four-time NBA Champion met with the media and revealed what he thinks the Lakers need to do better (h/t Spectrum SportsNet).
James: "It's a big team. They got a big front court in MPJ, Joker and Aaron Gordon. We just gotta do a better job of trying to get hits and collectively rebound the defensive glass."
The Lakers were outrebounded by the Nuggets (49-40).
The defensive rebounds were even (34-34), but the Nuggets had nine more offensive rebounds, which is a significant issue as it gives them more chances to score.
As for the Nuggets, they were led by two-time MVP Nikola Jokic who finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals while shooting 15/23 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Game 2 of the series will be on Monday evening (also in Denver).
Last season, the Nuggets swept the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals before winning the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.