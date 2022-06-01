LeBron James Sends Out A Tweet To Former Cavs Teammate

On Tuesday, LeBron James sent out a tweet to his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Jawad Williams. James has also played for the Miami Heat and he is currently on the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Tuesday, LeBron James sent out a tweet to his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Jawad Williams.

Williams' tweet: "After 17 years, I have decided to retire from playing the game that I love so much. It is truly a Blessing, and an honor to be able to walk away from the game on my own terms. Special thanks to My Family, friends, fans, and the game of basketball… Thank you! WAD"

James' tweet to Williams: "Congratulations brother!!!"

Williams was on the Cavs for three seasons (2008-11), and in two of them he played with James.

In the summer of 2010, James famously left Cleveland to join the Miami Heat.

With the Heat, he made the NBA Finals four times in a row and won his first two NBA Championships.

After that, James returned to the Cavs and went to four more Finals, and the Cavs won the NBA Title in 2016.

In 2020, James won his fourth title on the Los Angeles Lakers.

As for Williams, he is now retiring from basketball.

Related stories on NBA basketball