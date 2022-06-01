Skip to main content

LeBron James Sends Out A Tweet To Former Cavs Teammate

On Tuesday, LeBron James sent out a tweet to his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Jawad Williams. James has also played for the Miami Heat and he is currently on the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Tuesday, LeBron James sent out a tweet to his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Jawad Williams. 

Williams' tweet: "After 17 years, I have decided to retire from playing the game that I love so much. It is truly a Blessing, and an honor to be able to walk away from the game on my own terms. Special thanks to My Family, friends, fans, and the game of basketball… Thank you! WAD"

James' tweet to Williams: "Congratulations brother!!!"

Williams was on the Cavs for three seasons (2008-11), and in two of them he played with James.  

In the summer of 2010, James famously left Cleveland to join the Miami Heat. 

With the Heat, he made the NBA Finals four times in a row and won his first two NBA Championships. 

After that, James returned to the Cavs and went to four more Finals, and the Cavs won the NBA Title in 2016. 

In 2020, James won his fourth title on the Los Angeles Lakers. 

As for Williams, he is now retiring from basketball. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_10866440_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James Sends Out A Tweet To Former Cavs Teammate

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_10060639_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Kevin Durant And Draymond Green's Twitter Exchange

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_18192615_168388303_lowres
News

Tyler Herro's Bold Quote About His Future

By Ben Stinar35 minutes ago
USATSI_17999421_168388303_lowres
News

Quin Snyder's Future With Utah Jazz In Question

By Brett Siegel11 hours ago
USATSI_18290907_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jayson Tatum Tweeted Before Game 1

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_10123528_168388303_lowres
News

The Golden State Warriors Were Still Paying This Player This Year

By Ben Stinar17 hours ago
USATSI_17667292_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Former NBA Star Thinks The Brooklyn Nets Should Do This With Kyrie Irving

By Ben Stinar18 hours ago
USATSI_17219588_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: This Is The Russell Westbrook Trade That Would Be An A+

By Ben Stinar18 hours ago
USATSI_18373846_168388303_lowres
Rumors

What's Next For The Miami Heat Entering NBA Offseason?

By Brett Siegel19 hours ago