2 Chainz Comments On Latest IG Post From LeBron James

Recently, LeBron James put up an amazing photo of his two sons Bryce and Bronny, and the post have over a million likes and thousands of comments.

One of the people who left a comment on the Los Angeles Lakers star's post was rapper 2 Chainz.

2 Chainz's Comment

James had recently sent out a viral tweet about watching his two sons play on the court together.

James on Thursday: "Man I'm literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation!! This is INSANE!! I'm EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW"

The photo was captured by Brian Bosché, and it also went viral on Twitter.

James is currently 37-years-old, but he is still one of the top-ten players in the NBA.

This past season, he averaged an outstanding 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

Unfortunately, the Lakers went just 33-49, so they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference and missed the NBA Playoffs.

James joined Los Angeles in the summer of 2018, and in 2020 he led them to the NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the NBA's bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

In addition to the Lakers, he has also played with the Cleveland Cavaliers (twice) and the Miami Heat.

He won the first two titles of his career in Miami, and in 2016 he won the third title of his career with the Cavs.