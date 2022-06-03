A Very Special Guest Is At Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

Jay-Z is sitting on the floor at Game 1 of the NBA Finals in San Francisco between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

On Thursday, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and rapper Jay-Z is sitting on the floor at the game.

Jay-Z has been at several games during the 2022 NBA Playoffs, so it's no surprise to see him at Game 1 of the Finals.

For years, he had been a part owner of the New Jersey Nets (now the Brooklyn Nets).

The Warriros are in their sixth Finals in the last eight seasons, which no other team in the league has done.

They have also won three titles in that span, so they are in a position where they can win their fourth NBA Championship in just eight years.

As for the Celtics, they have been a contender for a large part of the last six years (four trips to the Eastern Conference Finals), but this is their first time in the Finals since the 2010 season when they had Paul Pierce.

