LOOK: Amazing News About Michael Jordan

According to Joe Pompliano, Michael Jordan will be a playable character in the new PGA Tour 2k23 video game. Jordan is a six-time NBA Champion, who played for the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards, and he is the current owner of the Charlotte Hornets. Golfing legend Tiger Woods is on the cover of the game.
According to Joe Pompliano, Michael Jordan will be a playable character in the new PGA Tour 2k23 video game.

Golfing legend Tiger Woods will be on the cover of the new game. 

Both Jordan and Woods are two of the greatest athletes of all-time.  

Jordan is currently 59-years-old, and he is the owner of the Charlotte Hornets. 

Last season, the Hornets missed the NBA Playoffs after losing in the play-in tournament to the Atlanta Hawks. 

In the 2020 NBA Draft, they drafted LaMelo Ball with the third overall pick, and he has become the face of the franchise. 

This past season, at 20-years-old, he averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest. 

He was also named to his first All-Star Game in just his second season in the NBA. 

On August 22, he turned 21-years-old. 

Jordan is widely considered the greatest player to ever play in the NBA.   

He won six NBA Championships, six NBA Finals MVP's, five regular season MVP's and was a ten-time scoring champion (all with the Chicago Bulls). 

At the end of his career, he played two seasons for the Washington Wizards and at 40-years-old still finished his final season in the NBA averaging 20.0 points per game. 

The 14-time NBA All-Star played in the league for 15 seasons, and had career averages of 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. 

He also never lost a series in the NBA Finals, and the Bulls won three titles in a row two different times in eight seasons. 

