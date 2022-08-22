LOOK: Andrew Wiggins Posted Something To His Instagram Story

On Sunday, Golden State Warriors All-Star Andrew Wiggins made a post to his Instagram story.

Andrew Wiggins' Instagram Story

Wiggins is coming off a phenomenal season where he averaged 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

The 27-year-old also shot over 39% from the three-point range.

He helped the Warriors finish as the third seed in the Western Conference, and he made (and started in) his first career All-Star Game.

The Warriors made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season, and Wiggins helped them win their fourth NBA Championship in eight seasons.

Wiggins was not on the team for any of their other previous title runs, so this was the first NBA Championship of his career.

In the playoffs, he put up 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals per game.

He was sensational, and they would probably not have won the title without his stellar play.

Prior to the Warriors, he had spent his entire career playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Wiggins was a high school sensation, and was the first overall pick out of Kansas in the 2014 NBA Draft.

He played part of six seasons in Minnesota, and had solid averages of 19.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 442 games.

They made the NBA Playoffs just one time (2018) when they also had Jimmy Butler on the roster with Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns.

He was a solid player for them, but not the kind of star that everyone had expected him to be.