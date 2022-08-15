Skip to main content
LOOK: Antonio Brown Leaves 2 Comments On LeBron James' Most Recent Instagram Post

LOOK: Antonio Brown Leaves 2 Comments On LeBron James' Most Recent Instagram Post

Antonio Brown made two comments on the LeBron James' latest Instagram post. James is currently on the Los Angeles Lakers, and next season will be his 20th in the NBA. As for Brown, he has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Currently, he is a free agent.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Monday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James posted a video of his son Bronny throwing down a massive dunk.

The post is already going viral in less than hour.  

There are already thousands of comments and likes, and one of the people who left a comment was seven-time Pro Bowler Antonio Brown.     

Brown left two comments on the post. 

Antonio Brown's Two Comments 

Antonio Brown's Two Comments 

Brown is one of the best players to ever play in the NFL, and he spent the first nine seasons of his career on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After that, he briefly played on the New England Patriots, and then spent part of two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

In 2021, he won the Super Bowl with Tom Brady and the Bucs. 

The 34-year-old is currently a free agent. 

As for James, he is coming off a stellar year where he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

However, the Lakers did not have a good year as they were the 11th seed in the west with a 33-49 record. 

They missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament, which was big surprise. 

In addition to the Lakers, James has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers. 

From 2011-18, he made the NBA Finals eight times in a row (four times with the Heat and four times with the Cavs), and won three titles in that span. 

In 2020, he won his fourth NBA Championship while on the Lakers. 

USATSI_16841462_168388303_lowres
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Chicago Bulls Offseason Recap And Season Preview

By Brett Siegel18 seconds ago
USATSI_17973503_168388303_lowres
News

Antonio Brown Leaves 2 Comments On LeBron James' Most Recent Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_12738705_168388303_lowres
News

Alfonzo McKinnie is still a free agent

By Ben Stinar21 minutes ago
USATSI_17342681_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Bronny James Dunks On Someone

By Ben Stinar44 minutes ago
USATSI_18696961_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: NBA Rookie Has Incredible Dunk In A Pro-Am Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17408658_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Viral Tweet To Draymond Green

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16839782_168388303_lowres
News

Markieff Morris Remains An Unrestricted Free Agent This Offseason

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_10485163_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Player Who Once Had A $75 Million Contract Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18107149_168388303_lowres
News

Udonis Haslem Unsure About 20th NBA Season With Miami Heat

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago