Antonio Brown Leaves 2 Comments On LeBron James' Most Recent Instagram Post

On Monday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James posted a video of his son Bronny throwing down a massive dunk.

The post is already going viral in less than hour.

There are already thousands of comments and likes, and one of the people who left a comment was seven-time Pro Bowler Antonio Brown.

Brown left two comments on the post.

Antonio Brown's Two Comments

Brown is one of the best players to ever play in the NFL, and he spent the first nine seasons of his career on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After that, he briefly played on the New England Patriots, and then spent part of two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In 2021, he won the Super Bowl with Tom Brady and the Bucs.

The 34-year-old is currently a free agent.

As for James, he is coming off a stellar year where he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

However, the Lakers did not have a good year as they were the 11th seed in the west with a 33-49 record.

They missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament, which was big surprise.

In addition to the Lakers, James has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.

From 2011-18, he made the NBA Finals eight times in a row (four times with the Heat and four times with the Cavs), and won three titles in that span.

In 2020, he won his fourth NBA Championship while on the Lakers.