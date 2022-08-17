LOOK: Boston Celtics Full 2022-23 Schedule

On Wednesday, the Boston Celtics have released their full 82-game schedule for the 2022-23 regular season.

They posted a Twitter thread with the pictures of their schedule for each month of the season.

The Celtics are coming off a phenomenal season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They went on a miraculous run in the postseason.

In the first-round, they swept Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets which was a major shock.

Then, they beat the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat in back-to-back Game 7's.

In the Eastern Conference Finals, they beat the Heat in a Game 7 on the road in Miami, Florida.

They had played the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2020, but lost that series so this year they got their revenge.

In the NBA Finals, they beat the Golden State Warriors on the road in Game 1.

However, they would lose four out of the next five games, and the Warriors won the 2022 NBA Championship in Game 6 on the road in Boston.

Even though they lost, the Celtics still had an incredible season.

Jayson Tatum is 24-years-old, while Jaylen Brown is 25-years-old, and they have now already made the NBA Finals together.

Tatum has already played in 74 career playoff games in five seasons.

Going into next season, the Celtics are expected to be one of the best teams in the NBA.

Over the offseason, they also made solid additions to the roster including getting veterans Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari.