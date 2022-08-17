LOOK: Carmelo Anthony Posted An Awesome Video To Instagram

Recently, ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony posted an awesome video to his Instagram.

Anthony captioned the post: "Flow @kiyananthony #ME7OMondays"

In the video, the 38-year-old was passing to his son Kiyan.



Kiyan is 15-years-old, and has been starting to gain recognition for his own basketball skills.

As for Anthony, he is coming off his first season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, and he played in 69 games as a role player (he only started in three games).



He averaged a very solid 13.3 points per contest on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range in 26.0 minutes on the court per game.

Right now, he is no longer the superstar that he once was, but he is still a very serviceable player.

Currently, he is a free agent that is available for any team in the league to sign.

This late into free agency (August 17), he will likely sign for a one-year, veteran's minimum deal.

There are plenty of contenders that he could help off the bench.

At one point, he was a superstar and is one of the greatest scorers ever.

In 2007, he averaged a career-high 28.9 points per game on the Denver Nuggets as a 22-year-old.

He was the third overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, and spent the first seven full seasons of his career in Denver.

During the eighth season of his career, he was traded in the middle of the year from the Nuggets to the New York Knicks.

in 564 games with the Nuggets, he averaged 24.8 points per game, and in 412 games with the Knicks he averaged 24.7 points per game.

In 2009, he took the Nuggets to the Western Conference Finals, which is the furthest that he has ever gone in the NBA Playoffs.

In 2013, he took the Knicks to the second-round of the NBA Playoffs, and the franchise has yet to make it back that far since.