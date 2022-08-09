LOOK: Carmelo Anthony Tweets A Heartfelt Video

On Tuesday, Carmelo Anthony sent out a tweet with a video.

Anthony wrote in the caption: "Baltimore is my home. This city is my city, these people are my people. Being back this weekend was another reminder of how much work there is to be done to bring unity to the city, and to give our kids a future."

The ten-time NBA All-Star just finished up his first season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers last year.

He averaged 13.3 points per contest on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range.

The 38-year-old is no longer the superstar that he once was, but he is still a very solid role player that a lot of teams around the league could use.

The Lakers did not have a good season last year as they were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 33-49 record.

Therefore, they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.

Anthony has also played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers in addition to the Lakers.

He was the third overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft out of Syracuse (where he won a National Championship that season).

The best seasons of his career came with the Nuggets and Knicks.

In 2009, he helped lead the Nuggets to the Western Conference Finals, which is the furthest that Anthony has been in the NBA Playoffs.

Currently, he is a free agent for any team in the entire NBA to sign.