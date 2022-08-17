Skip to main content
LOOK: Dejounte Murray Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post

LOOK: Dejounte Murray Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray commented on Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' Instagram post.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Recently, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made a post to Instagram. 

He posted a video of his 17-year-old son Bronny throwing down a massive dunk, and the post has gone viral with tons of likes and comments.  

One of the people who commented was All-Star guard Dejounte Murray. 

Dejounte Murray's Comment 

Dejounte Murray's Comment 

Murray is coming off a career-year where he put up 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game.

He was 29th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, and has spent the first five seasons of his career playing for the San Antonio Spurs.  

Over the summer, the 25-year-old was traded to the Atlanta Hawks in a blockbuster deal. 

He now forms an All-Star duo with superstar guard Trae Young. 

Young has started in the All-Star Game in two out of the last three seasons, and is a true superstar. 

This past season, the Hawks lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Miami Heat, but in 2021 they made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. 

In addition to Young, they also have Clint Capela, John Collins and De'Andre Hunter. 

The addition of Murray is very big. 

As for James, he is 37-years-old, but still one of the best players in the NBA.

The Lakers went 33-49, so they missed the NBA Playoffs last season, but James put up 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

Next year will be his 20th season in the NBA.  

USATSI_17664860_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Dejounte Murray Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_10702533_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Jordan Clarkson Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_14754060_168388303_lowres
News

On This Day In NBA History: August 17 - Donovan Mitchell Breaks Jazz Playoff Scoring Record

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_18164407_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Chicago Bulls Sign Former Mavs And Nuggets Player

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_10904004_168388303_lowres
News

The 13th Overall Pick In The 2018 NBA Draft Is A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_17486604_168388303_lowres (1)
Rumors

Should The Grizzlies Look At Free Agent Blake Griffin?

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_10857886_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Jayson Tatum Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago
USATSI_17793763_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted A Photo

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago
USATSI_17555137_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving Just Tweeted Something On Tuesday Night

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago