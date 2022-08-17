LOOK: Dejounte Murray Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post

Recently, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made a post to Instagram.

He posted a video of his 17-year-old son Bronny throwing down a massive dunk, and the post has gone viral with tons of likes and comments.

One of the people who commented was All-Star guard Dejounte Murray.

Dejounte Murray's Comment

Murray is coming off a career-year where he put up 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game.

He was 29th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, and has spent the first five seasons of his career playing for the San Antonio Spurs.

Over the summer, the 25-year-old was traded to the Atlanta Hawks in a blockbuster deal.

He now forms an All-Star duo with superstar guard Trae Young.

Young has started in the All-Star Game in two out of the last three seasons, and is a true superstar.

This past season, the Hawks lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Miami Heat, but in 2021 they made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals.

In addition to Young, they also have Clint Capela, John Collins and De'Andre Hunter.

The addition of Murray is very big.

As for James, he is 37-years-old, but still one of the best players in the NBA.

The Lakers went 33-49, so they missed the NBA Playoffs last season, but James put up 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

Next year will be his 20th season in the NBA.