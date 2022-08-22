LOOK: Donovan Mitchell Tweets Hilarious Photo

Recently, Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell tweeted a screenshot of a FaceTime call he made to Phoenix Suns star Mikal Bridges.

The hilarious photo is going viral, and has over 11,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Mitchell is coming off another fantastic season where he averaged 25.9 points per contest, and he was named to his third straight All-Star Game.

The former Louisville star was drafted 13th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, and he has helped the Jazz make the NBA Playoffs in all five seasons that he has been with the organization.

This past season, they were the fifth seed in the Western Conference, but they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

In 2021, the Jazz had the best record in the NBA and entered the NBA Playoffs as the top seed.

However, they lost in the second-round to Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers.

As for the Suns, they are coming off another solid season.

Bridges has turned himself into one of the best role players in the NBA.

The former Villanova star put up a career-high 14.2 points per game to go with 4.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals.

Going into the playoffs, the Suns were the top seed, but they also lost to Doncic and the Mavs (in the second-round).

The Suns blew a 2-0 lead, and also lost a Game 7 on their home floor in Arizona.

After beating the Jazz and Suns, the Mavs lost to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.