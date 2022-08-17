Skip to main content
LOOK: Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted A Photo That Is Going Viral

On Tuesday, Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with a photo.
On Tuesday, Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with a photo. 

In just a few hours, the post already has nearly 12,000 likes.

Antetokounmpo wrote in the caption: "Better today than yesterday"

Antetokounmpo is currently playing for the Greece National Team.

The 27-year-old is coming off playing his ninth season in the NBA, and he averaged 29.9 points per game. 

He also made the All-Star Game for the sixth season in a row. 

The Bucks were the third seed in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the Chicago Bulls in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs in just five games.

However, in the second-round of the playoffs they lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in a Game 7.   

That being said, they had to play the entire series without their second best offensive players in Khris Middleton. 

Therefore, the fact that they took the Celtics to seven games was actually super impressive.

In 2021, the Bucks won the NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns, which was the first title of Antetokounmpo's career.

Middleton was a big reason for their outstanding run in the postseason, and he is a big part of what makes them an elite team. 

Antetokounmpo already has a Hall of Fame resume at such a young age.

He is also a Finals MVP, Defensive Player of The Year and two-time NBA MVP. 

Next season, the Bucks will more than likely be one of the best teams in the NBA once again. 

Antetokounmpo is only now entering the prime years of his career. 

