LOOK: Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Monday

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet on Monday. Irving has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics in addition to the Nets over his career.
On Monday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet with a link to an Instagram post. 

Irving and the Nets are coming off a very disappointing season that saw them lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics. 

Not only did they lose, but they were swept. 

They had been seen as contenders to win the title this season, but they ended the 2022 season with zero playoff wins. 

A team that has Kevin Durant and Irving having that kind of a finish to a season caused for a lot of criticism. 

After the criticism, a lot of speculation turned towards their futures in Brooklyn. 

Irving had a player-option, so he could have been a free agent this summer. 

However, he opted in, so he is on the Nets roster for next season, but he will be a free agent in the summer of 2023. 

While Irving opted in, 12-time All-Star Durant requested a trade from the Nets on June 30, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski.  

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

On August 1, both players still remain on the roster for the Nets, so the speculation and rumors about Durant will likely linger until something is resolved. 

Both players signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, but Durant missed the first season due to injury. 

In the two seasons that they have played together they have only won just one playoff series (2021 against the Celtics). 

