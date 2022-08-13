Isaiah Thomas Comments On Antonio Brown's Instagram Post

Skip to main content
On Saturday, NBA star Isaiah Thomas commented on Antonio Brown's Instagram post. Thomas has played for many teams in the NBA, but the best years of his career came with the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics. As for Brown, he has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both players are currently free agents.
On Saturday, seven-time Pro Bowler Antonio Brown made a post to Instagram. 

There are already thousands of likes and comments on the post, and one of the people who left a comment was two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas.  

Isaiah Thomas' Comment 

Thomas spent this last year playing for the Charlotte Hornets, and he averaged 8.4 points per game. 

The two-time NBA All-Star has played for ten different NBA teams over his career, but the best years of his career came with Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics. 

With the Celtics, he made the All-Star game in back-to-back seasons, and he was an MVP candidate. 

In 2017, Thomas averaged 28.9 points per game, and led the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals. 

His run with Boston was remarkable. 

Right now, he is still just 33-years-old, and a free agent available for any team in the NBA to sign.

As for Brown, he is one of the best receivers to ever play in the NFL. 

He's played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

After spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Steelers, he briefly played for the Patriots and then spent part of two seasons with the Bucs.

In 2021, he helped Tom Brady and the Bucs win the Super Bowl over the Kansas City Chiefs. 

He is 34-years-old, and currently a free agent available for any team in the NFL to sign. 

