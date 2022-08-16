Skip to main content
LOOK: J.R. Smith Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post

J.R. Smith commented on LeBron James' Instagram post. The two were teammates on both the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers. Smith has also played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks and New Orleans Hornets.
Recently, LeBron James made a post to Instagram (that went viral) of his 17-year-old son Bronny throwing down an incredible dunk.   

There are over one million likes and thousands of comments on the post.  

One of the people who left a comment was former NBA star J.R. Smith.  

J.R. Smith's Comment 

Smith has played with James two different times during their careers. 

The last time that Smith played in the NBA was in 2020 when he played for the Los Angeles Lakers (with James).  

Smith did not play a big role on that team, but the Lakers won the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat in the NBA's bubble.  

However, with the Cleveland Cavaliers is where Smith played a big role with James. 

With Cleveland, Smith played in 79 playoff games and helped them make the NBA Finals four times in a row. 

In 2016, they beat the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA Championship. 

The two-time NBA Champion has also played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks and New Orleans Hornets.

With the Knicks, Smith won the 2012-13 6th Man of The Year Award, and averaged a career-high 18.1 points per contest off the bench. 

He also helped Carmelo Anthony and the Knicks reach the second-round of the NBA Playoffs, which the franchise has not done since. 

Right now, he is 36-years-old, and his career averages are a very solid 12.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. 

