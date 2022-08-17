Skip to main content
LOOK: Jordan Clarkson Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post

LOOK: Jordan Clarkson Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post

Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson commented on Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' Instagram post. The two were teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Recently, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made a post to Instagram with a video of his 17-year-old son Bronny throwing down a huge dunk.  

The post went viral, and has tons of likes and comments. 

One person who left a comment was Utah Jazz player Jordan Clarkson. 

Jordan Clarkson's Comment 

Jordan Clarkson's Comment 

Clarkson began his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, and played there for part of four seasons. 

During his fourth season with Los Angeles they traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

On the Cavs, Clarkson and James were teammates for part of the 2017-18 season. 

They made the NBA Finals, but lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. 

Clarkson has been on the Jazz since the middle of the 2019-20 season, and he won the 6th Man of The Year Award in 2021. 

This past season he averaged 16.0 points per game off the bench. 

The Jazz were the fifth seed in the Western Conference, but lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks. 

As for James, he is 37-years-old, but coming off a season where he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

He is still one of the top-ten players in the world, and next season will be his 20th in the NBA. 

However, the Lakers are coming off a rough season where they missed the playoffs. 

They went 33-49, and finished as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

USATSI_10702533_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Jordan Clarkson Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_14754060_168388303_lowres
News

On This Day In NBA History: August 17 - Donovan Mitchell Breaks Jazz Playoff Scoring Record

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_18164407_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Chicago Bulls Sign Former Mavs And Nuggets Player

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_10904004_168388303_lowres
News

The 13th Overall Pick In The 2018 NBA Draft Is A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_17486604_168388303_lowres (1)
Rumors

Should The Grizzlies Look At Free Agent Blake Griffin?

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_10857886_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Jayson Tatum Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_17793763_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted A Photo

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago
USATSI_17555137_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving Just Tweeted Something On Tuesday Night

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago
USATSI_18549489_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry Posts Photos With LeBron James, Rich Paul And Others At Draymond Green's Wedding

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago