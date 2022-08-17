LOOK: Jordan Clarkson Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post

Recently, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made a post to Instagram with a video of his 17-year-old son Bronny throwing down a huge dunk.

The post went viral, and has tons of likes and comments.

One person who left a comment was Utah Jazz player Jordan Clarkson.

Jordan Clarkson's Comment

Clarkson began his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, and played there for part of four seasons.

During his fourth season with Los Angeles they traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On the Cavs, Clarkson and James were teammates for part of the 2017-18 season.

They made the NBA Finals, but lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Clarkson has been on the Jazz since the middle of the 2019-20 season, and he won the 6th Man of The Year Award in 2021.

This past season he averaged 16.0 points per game off the bench.

The Jazz were the fifth seed in the Western Conference, but lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.

As for James, he is 37-years-old, but coming off a season where he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

He is still one of the top-ten players in the world, and next season will be his 20th in the NBA.

However, the Lakers are coming off a rough season where they missed the playoffs.

They went 33-49, and finished as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.