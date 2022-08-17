LOOK: Kendrick Perkins Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post

Recently, LeBron James made a post to Instagram with a video of his 17-year-old son Bronny throwing down a massive dunk.

The post went viral, and there are tons of comments and likes.

One of the people who left a comment was former NBA player and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins.

Kendrick Perkins' Comment

Perkins played for the Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans and Cleveland Cavaliers over his career.

He won the NBA Championship with the Celtics in 2008, and was a key member of the team that also featured Rajon Rondo, Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce.

His career averages are 5.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

He also averaged a very solid 1.2 blocks per game.

While Perkins was never a star player, he was a good role player and great locker room presence.

He was briefly teammates with James when he joined the Cavs in 2015 and 2018.

Perkins last played in the NBA when he was a member of the 2018 Cavs team that lost in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors.

As for James, he is currently 37-years-old, and just finished up his 19th season playing in the NBA.

He has played for the Los Angeles Lakers for the last four seasons, and he put up 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest last year.

However, the Lakers missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament.