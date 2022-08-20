Skip to main content
LOOK: Kevin Durant Just Sent Out Tweet About A Rams Player That Is Going Viral

LOOK: Kevin Durant Just Sent Out Tweet About A Rams Player That Is Going Viral

On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet that is going viral. Someone tagged Durant in a photo of a Los Angeles Rams player, who has the same last name (Decobie Durant) and Durant quote tweeted it.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet that is going viral.

Twitter user @ElDunerino tweeted a photo of a Los Angeles Rams player that has the same last name as Durant (Decobie Durant). 

@ElDunerino: "SMH @KDTrey5 repeating history going to the defending champs in that blue and yellow"

Durant quote tweeted back: "Somehow this is my cousin. Ima rams fan now"

Durant is coming off playing his 14th season in the NBA this past year, and his second playing for the Nets. 

He signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, but missed the entire season due to injury. 

This past year, he put up an outstanding 29.9 points per contest on over 51% shooting from the field.

He also dished out a career-high 6.4 assists per contest.

Yet, the Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics. 

Rumors about Durant's future in Brooklyn have been swirling over the offseason. 

Shams Charania of The Athletic had a big report about Durant earlier this month. 

Charania on August 8: "In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say."

Prior to the Nets, the former Texas star played for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder. 

He is a 12-time NBA All-Star, two-time NBA Champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP and the 2014 NBA MVP.  

USATSI_17284233_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Kevin Durant Just Sent Out Tweet That Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17028209_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Jimmy Butler's Instagram Story On Saturday

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17892485_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Photos Of James Harden Are Going Viral

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17542589_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What LeBron James Tweeted On Saturday

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17349238_168388303_lowres
News

Amazing News About 10x NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_7265224_168388303_lowres
News

Player Who Was Drafted In Front Of Giannis Antetokounmpo Is A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17480409_168388303_lowres
News

On This Day In NBA History: August 20 - Minnesota Timberwolves Win 2020 Draft Lottery

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18498619_168388303_lowres
News

Celtics Star Jayson Tatum To Play In Jamal Crawford's Pro-Am League

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18046225_168388303_lowres
News

Paolo Banchero Commented On Isaiah Thomas' Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar