LOOK: Kevin Durant Just Sent Out Tweet That Is Going Viral

On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet that is going viral.

Twitter user @ElDunerino tweeted a photo of a Los Angeles Rams player that has the same last name as Durant (Decobie Durant).

@ElDunerino: "SMH @KDTrey5 repeating history going to the defending champs in that blue and yellow"

Durant quote tweeted back: "Somehow this is my cousin. Ima rams fan now"

Durant is coming off playing his 14th season in the NBA this past year, and his second playing for the Nets.

He signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, but missed the entire season due to injury.

This past year, he put up an outstanding 29.9 points per contest on over 51% shooting from the field.

He also dished out a career-high 6.4 assists per contest.

Yet, the Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

Rumors about Durant's future in Brooklyn have been swirling over the offseason.

Shams Charania of The Athletic had a big report about Durant earlier this month.

Charania on August 8: "In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say."

Prior to the Nets, the former Texas star played for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.

He is a 12-time NBA All-Star, two-time NBA Champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP and the 2014 NBA MVP.